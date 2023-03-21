Adhere to session period from April 1, CBSE in circular to affiliated schools

Tribune News Service

Shivani Bhakoo

Ludhiana, March 20

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has recently issued a circular to its affiliated schools saying the session period should be strictly adhered to which means the session should be from April 1 to March 31. The circular comes following complaints by the parents and students that after the final exams are over, schools tend to start the classes toward the end of February or the beginning of March, providing no time to children to relax.

The circular has been issued recently. Commenting on it, the principal of a reputed school, wishing not to be named, said that to complete the syllabus on time, many schools start the session early in higher classes especially, giving little or no time to students to relax and rewind themselves.

“In February-end or starting March, the classes would start for higher standards for hurriedly covering the syllabus. But this would put a lot of pressure on the students. The parents continued to complain about this practice but to no avail. Now, with strict measures adopted by the CBSE, it is expected that students would get some respite,” said the principal.

Trend of early admissions

At the same time, for the new academic session, admissions are mainly conducted in December-January. But this year, a few leading schools in the city started the admission process from September-October onward. “The CBSE needs to check on this too. There should be a set time period for all the schools to conduct admissions. But certain schools want the parents and students to dance to their tunes and there is no check on it and this practice cannot be stopped too,” said another principal.

Internet shutdown creates problems at many schools

It was the political science paper of class XII of the CBSE but since the Internet services are snapped in Punjab, schools faced difficulties in sending details regarding the answer sheets and the students who appeared, to the Board. Since the OTP could not be generated due to a non-operational internet, the entire details were sent to the Board through mail.