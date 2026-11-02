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Home / Ludhiana / Aditya bags double crown at district TT tourney in Ludhiana

Aditya bags double crown at district TT tourney in Ludhiana

Tournament played at Table Tennis Training Centre, Rakh Bagh, in Ludhiana

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Anil Datt
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:24 AM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Players in action during a TT match in Ludhiana on Sunday. Photo: inderjeet Verma
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Aditya Singhania hogged the spotlight in the Ludhiana District Table Tennis Tournament, clinching a double crown with impressive victories in the under-17 and U-15 boys’ singles events. The games were played at Table Tennis Training Centre in Rakh Bagh here on Sunday.The closely fought girls’ finals added to the competitive intensity of the tournament.

Displaying remarkable consistency and control, Aditya defeated Raghav Thapar 3-1 in the U-17 final before outclassing Rudra 3-0 in the U-15 summit clash.

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In the U-17 girls’ singles category, Shanaya Goyal claimed the title after edging past Guranshi Uppal 3-2 in a closely fought match.

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The U-15 girls’ singles title went to Kavya Gupta, who overcame Saina Goyal 3-2 in a keenly contested final.

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