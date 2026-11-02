Aditya bags double crown at district TT tourney in Ludhiana

Displaying remarkable consistency and control, Aditya defeated Raghav Thapar 3-1 in the U-17 final before outclassing Rudra 3-0 in the U-15 summit clash.

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In the U-17 girls’ singles category, Shanaya Goyal claimed the title after edging past Guranshi Uppal 3-2 in a closely fought match.

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The U-15 girls’ singles title went to Kavya Gupta, who overcame Saina Goyal 3-2 in a keenly contested final.