Administration aiming for 70 per cent voter turnout

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 19

To encourage the eligible students to vote during the Lok Sabha elections, the local administration is conducting awareness drives under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme, wherein students are being urged to exercise their right to vote without fear.

On Tuesday, awareness programmes were conducted at GHG Group of College, Gondwal (Raikot); Khalsa College for Women; Government College for Girls; Guru Nanak Girls College; ATI College, Gill road; Government ITI, Gill road; Government ITI, Samrala and Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Civil Lines, among other educational institutes. A voter awareness programme was also held at the industrial unit SS Rai Traders in Kishangarh near Khanna.

An oath was also administered to the students to ensure their active participation during the elections.

District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said that regular awareness camps are being organised under SVEEP to achieve the target of more than 70 per cent voter turnout during the Lok Sabha elections.

Sawhney also urged the residents and students to use ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile application and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) for enrolling themselves as voters. The residents can also visit www.nvsp.in to register themselves as voters.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha