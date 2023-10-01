Administration all set to begin paddy procurement from today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, September 30

Paddy procurement will start from October 1 in the district. The administration is all set to ensure smooth and hassle-free paddy procurement in the district.

Chairing a review meeting with the officials concerned, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said as many as 16.95 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was expected to arrive in grain markets in Ludhiana, adding that the state government was committed to procure every grain of the produce as it was the fruit of six months of hard work of farmers.

16.95L mt of paddy expected to arrive Chairing a review meeting with the officials concerned, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said as many as 16.95 lakh metric tonnes of paddy was expected to arrive in grain markets in Ludhiana.

“The state government has made all-out arrangements for the smooth and uninterrupted procurement of paddy crop in all mandis of the state,” she said.

Malik said there was sufficient availability of gunny bags, besides proper arrangements for lifting and payments were already made at all 108 purchase centres where farmers would get the payment of their produce within the stipulated time-frame. She appealed to th farmers not to set fire crop residue in the fields as it would lead to air pollution.

The DC said the district administration had made elaborate arrangements to ensure that the harvest of farmers was lifted from the grain markets promptly. The farmers would not be allowed to face any sort of problem while selling their produce.

She said the sub-divisional magistrates and chiefs of all procurement agencies were asked to supervise paddy procurement operations minutely.

Surabhi Malik also reviewed several arrangements at the grain markets to ensure a seamless procurement experience for the farmers.