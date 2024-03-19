Administration holds voter registration camps

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 18

The district administration organised voter registration camps in the various educational institutions on Monday, as part of the Systematic Voter’s Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) campaign to encourage greater youth involvement in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

These camps were held at SCD Government College; Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management; Guru Nanak National College, Doraha; Guru Nanak Khalsa College for Women, Model Town; GTB National College, Dakha, and ITI, Gill Road. The youth were informed on the functioning of the voter helpline mobile application and were encouraged to use it to register themselves on the voter list. New voters also filled out the voter registration forms on the spot.

District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney said new voters can also register themselves online through the National Voter Services Portal (NVSP). She urged the youth to participate actively in the democratic process of the country and to take advantage of these camps. She said that these camps would play an instrumental role in strengthening democracy in the country.

Sawhney also exhorted the youth to come forward for voter registration for larger contribution towards democracy and said such registration camps would be held up in more colleges to create awareness among students about the election process.

