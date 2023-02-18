 Administration launches vax drive for protection against LSD : The Tribune India

Administration launches vax drive for protection against LSD

Dairy farmers apprehensive about use of Goat Pox Vaccine for bovines

Administration launches vax drive for protection against LSD

A total of 14 teams of veterinary personnel will vaccinate over 37,000 cows in the region in coming days. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Feb 17

While the administration claims to have made adequate arrangements for the vaccination of cattle for protection against the Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), a large number of dairy farmers are scared to allegedly risk the safety of their cattle by administering them vaccines meant for small animals.

They have urged the government to go ahead with the vaccination campaign after procuring an ideal vaccine meant for large animals, including cows and buffaloes.

Farmers, led by Dr Ravinder Sharma of Chhanna road, Dev Singh of Rajgarh village and Bhupinder Singh of Naromajra village, alleged that officials in the Animal Husbandry Department had failed to learn lessons from the woes of cattle owners during the past year.

“Even though we have suffered massive losses due to the LSD epidemic last year, the department seems to have learnt no lesson. While a layman can understand that vaccines meant for small animals can’t produce required immunity in the large animals, they are administering the Goat Pox Vaccine manufactured by a company of Telangana,” Dr Sharma said.

Rakesh Gupta Happy, an office-bearer of the Ahmedgarh gaushala, said teams of veterinary officials, led by Sangrur Deputy Director Dr Sukhwinder Singh and Ahmedgarh veterinary officer Dr Sandeep Pal Singh had been vaccinating cows and calves for two days. “As far as suitability of vaccines is concerned, we have to depend on the knowledge and expertise of officials,” Happy said.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal had already advised senior functionaries in the Animal Husbandry Department to ensure that all cattle being reared at gaushalas, private dairy farms and individual houses were provided the free vaccine against LSD.

A total of 14 teams of veterinary personnel have been constituted to vaccinate over 37,000 cows and calves at the doorsteps of farms and gaushalas of the region, the SDM said. DC Sanyam Aggarwal has appealed to the organisers of gaushalas and dairy farms to cooperate with veterinary teams.

Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr Sukhwinder Singh, said: “Some dairy farmers had raised the issue earlier as well. We call upon them to support the campaign and get their animals vaccinated against the disease instead for waiting for an alternative.”

Jabs equally effective for large animals: official

Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr Sukhwinder Singh, said the Goat Pox Vaccine was being used across the nation for vaccinating bovine animals as well and the Union Government had clarified that it was equally effective for large animals.

