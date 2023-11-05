Administration on toes as stubble burning continues

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh / Raikot / Payal, November 4

Despite a long and intensive sensitisation process by the administration against stubble burning, farmers continue violating directions of the National Green Tribunal(NGT).

Contrary to claims by the authorities, stray incidents of stubble burning are noticed in almost all villages of the region falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

However, government officials in concerned departments and elected members of civic bodies were seen rushing to fields set on fire to get the fire extinguished.

Observations revealed that a section of paddy cultivators had failed to comprehend the significance of shunning stubble burning and continued violating the NGT directions with impunity.

Stray fires were noticed at fields situated on the outskirts of Gosal, Sawaddi, Brahampur, Barundi, Lohgarh, Majri, Adamwal, Kalyan and Sadopur villages, where farmers showed their helplessness to avoid quick disposal of the agricultural wastes for preparing fields for sowing of the next crop. "We don't burn our fields as a hobby but we have to do it as a need," reacted a worker of a farmer who had set stubble on fire at Sawaddi village.

Acknowledging that a section of farmers was still resorting to stubble burning for clearing fields post harvesting, Chairman Market Committee Mullanpur Dakha, Harnek Singh Sekhon said members and officials of the committee had been advised to get the fire extinguished as soon as they receive information about any fire, accidental or intentional. "Instead of getting legal action initiated against the violators, we try to minimise the damage by getting the fire extinguished first," said Sekhon.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said designated personnel in various departments had been reaching the spots of reported fires for preventing further spread of fire and initiating further action in the matter. "Though our region has remained free from stubble burning till now, we have started receiving reports about stray and insignificant fire incidents. "Senior functionaries, including our Deputy Commissioner Dr Pallavi and myself reach the spot to get the fire extinguished with the help of government machinery and farmers," said Harbans Singh.

