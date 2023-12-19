Administration spreads awareness under SVEEP programme

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, Dec 18

With the intent to motivate people to actively exercise their right to vote in a free and fair manner, the administration, under the Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme launched vans in localities falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Returning Officers at Ahmedgarh, Payal, Raikot, Jagraon and Amargarh flagged off vans to spread awareness on the matter in their respective segments.

Workshops, seminars and nukad meetings were also organised at various places and officials persuaded residents to get themselves enrolled as voters. Staff deployed on the vans distributed literature highlighting the consequences of violation of model code of election conduct by supporters of candidates and prospective voters.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said “our vote is our strength and the right to vote is one of the pillars of strengthening democracy. The Constitution of India gives people the right to exercise their right to vote and everyone should participate in one of the biggest festivals of our democracy.”

Jagraon SDM Gurbir Singh Kohli said the Election Commission of India was taking the help of various organisations for voter awareness and positive results were being observed.

#Malerkotla #Mandi