Administration tightens noose around single-use plastic ban violators

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot, August 10

Having failed to achieve desired results during a campaign launched to spread awareness about causes and consequences of environmental pollution due to irrational use of non-biodegradable items, the administration has started taking punitive action against those violating ban on single-use plastics, imposed over a month ago.

Those manufacturing, stocking, selling or using identified single-use items like plastic plates, cups, trays and polythene are being challaned and their illegal stocks are being confiscated by designated officials of civic bodies in the region.

Following the decision to ban single-use plastics, the administration organised workshops and seminars on solid waste management to sensitise sanitation workers and residents on the issue.

Office-bearers and activists of social organisations were roped in for implementing guidelines in letter and spirit.

Chander Parkash Wadhwa and Jagjit Singh Jajj, executive officers, Ahmedgarh and Raikot Municipal Councils, respectively, informed that teams of officials led by Tahir Mohammad and Harpreet Singh had conducted surprise checking on premises of traders, who were suspected of stocking or selling banned single-use plastic items.

“Our team conducted surprise inspections at five places and confiscated banned items from three of them after challaning owners of the establishments,” said Harpreet Singh, sanitary superintendent, Raikot Municipal Council.

Showing satisfaction over the outcome of the first phase of the campaign Wadhwa said majority of owners and managers of grocery shops, vends, restaurants and commercial establishments had started cooperating with the administration by either persuading their clients to bring cloth bags and reusable containers or supply goods in biodegradable bags.

“Till now, we had been trying to persuade stakeholders to follow guidelines in letter and spirit. However, now we are left with no other option except to take punitive action in case of wilful violation of the single-use plastic ban,” said Wadhwa.