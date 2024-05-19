Administration utilises school functions for SVEEP activities

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, May 18

The administration said it had launched a drive to utilise events taking place at various educational institutes to sensitise staff members, students and their parents about the significance of using the right of vote in preservation of the sanctity of the country’s democracy.

The movement was launched under the supervision of Amargarh ARO Gurmeet Kumar Bansal at MGMN Senior Secondary School where SVEEP (Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Programme) personnel led by Amandeep Singh called upon students to impress upon their parents to exercise the right to vote without any coercion and allurement on June 1 positively.

District Election Officer Dr Pallavi said authorities at numerous educational institutes of Ahmedgarh subdivision had approached ARO Bansal for the deployment some SVEEP officials at their institutes for spreading awareness on the significance of voting.

“Identifying routine events at educational institutes as an opportunity to reach residents through students and teachers, we prepared a roster and kicked off the movement at MGMN Senior Secondary School where meritorious students securing positions in the Board exams were also felicitated by the organisers,” said Pallavi.

Outstanding performers in academic, sports and extracurricular activities were felicitated by management committee members led by president Kailash Sharma and Kedar Kapila, manager.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Democracy #Mandi