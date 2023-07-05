Admn asks IELTS, coaching centres to ensure adequate safety measures

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 4

The administration has asked those running IELTS and coaching centres in the region to take proactive measures for the safety of all occupants and adhering the norms being issued from time to time.

Adequate fire-fighting arrangements, a safety certificate for the premises, easy accessibility, a broad entry and escape passages, separate lavatories for men and women, ramps, functional CCTV cameras and suitable timings have been listed as some prerequisites. This comes after a routine inspection of some IELTS centres based in Ahmedgarh and Amargarh subdivisions of Malerkotla district.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Sanyam Aggarwal stated that the owners and managers of the IELTS and coaching centres have been warned against the violation of the standard guidelines.

The administration has also issued a fresh advisory on the basis of various observations made during the surprise checking of some centres by some officials, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Surinder Singh, on Tuesday.

The administration has also urged the residents to enrol their wards only at those centres which have been functioning in safe spaces. “We want parents to ensure that they send their wards only go to authorised centres,” said Surinder Singh.