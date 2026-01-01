Admn conducts ground survey in lal dora areas

The district administration is currently conducting field verifications to validate drone-surveyed maps under the Punjab Government's flagship “Mera Ghar Mere Naam' Scheme”, said officials, adding that the surveys will be used to transfer land ownership rights to people living in the “Lal Dora” areas.

This will allow the people to further sell or use this land for wider purposes.

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the survey covers 6,147 houses across eight villages under jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.

The villages being surbeyed include Kakowal, Gehlewal, Salem Tabri, Sherpur Khurd, Sherpur Kalan, Daba, Lohara and Giaspura. The survey has been completed in several villages and remaining are awaiting finalisation of the collected data.

To ensure precision and authenticity, 16 survey teams comprising local revenue officials and MC employees are working in close coordination and meticulously carrying out on-ground verification of the map prepared through advanced drone surveys.

Jain added that after completion of this exercise, the verified survey report will be submitted for processing to prepare Map 2. According to the established procedure, Map 2 will be publicly displayed at prominent locations to invite objections from residents regarding ownership claims.

Map-2 for Haibowal Khurd has already been displayed at public places

The DC reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to the transparent, efficient and timely implementation of the “Mera Ghar Mere Naam” Scheme.