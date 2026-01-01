DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Admn conducts ground survey in lal dora areas

Admn conducts ground survey in lal dora areas

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:37 AM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The district administration is currently conducting field verifications to validate drone-surveyed maps under the Punjab Government's flagship “Mera Ghar Mere Naam' Scheme”, said officials, adding that the surveys will be used to transfer land ownership rights to people living in the “Lal Dora” areas.

Advertisement

This will allow the people to further sell or use this land for wider purposes.

Advertisement

Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said the survey covers 6,147 houses across eight villages under jurisdiction of the Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

The villages being surbeyed include Kakowal, Gehlewal, Salem Tabri, Sherpur Khurd, Sherpur Kalan, Daba, Lohara and Giaspura. The survey has been completed in several villages and remaining are awaiting finalisation of the collected data.

To ensure precision and authenticity, 16 survey teams comprising local revenue officials and MC employees are working in close coordination and meticulously carrying out on-ground verification of the map prepared through advanced drone surveys.

Advertisement

Jain added that after completion of this exercise, the verified survey report will be submitted for processing to prepare Map 2. According to the established procedure, Map 2 will be publicly displayed at prominent locations to invite objections from residents regarding ownership claims.

Map-2 for Haibowal Khurd has already been displayed at public places

The DC reiterated the administration’s unwavering commitment to the transparent, efficient and timely implementation of the “Mera Ghar Mere Naam” Scheme.

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts