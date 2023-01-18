Admn cracks the whip, conducts raids at shops

Our Correspondent

Payal / Doraha, January 17

Stepping up their campaign against the sale of the Chinese string, the civil and police administration today conducted raids at many shops suspected of selling the banned thread.

Legislator had also sought transfer of top cop Payal MLA Giaspura had sought the intervention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for registering cases against those who were allegedly indulging in the illegal trade of Chinese string, drug trafficking and scrap material. The AAP legislator had also sought action against two SHOs and the transfer of the district police chief, who, according to him, were shielding anti-social elements.

The action seems to have followed a written complaint by Payal legislator Manwinder Singh Giaspura about alleged inaction of the Khanna district police against those violating the ban imposed by the administration against the use and sale of the Chinese plastic string.

Payal SHO Kuljinder Singh Grewal said beat officers had been advised to ensure that no one was allowed to fly kites with Chinese Dor or stock and sell the banned string.

Officials said action had been intensified to ensure that ban orders imposed by Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik were followed in letter and in spirit.

Three cases have already been registered against those selling the synthetic string at the Payal police station, two at the Maloud and one at the Doarha police stations.

“No one has the right to play with innocent lives. No warning shall be issued henceforth and there would be a direct registration of cases. Naib tehsildars and police officials today raided a number of shops in Payal, Doraha and Maloud which were selling this string and took action against offenders,” Payal SDM Jasleen Bhullar said.

Naib Tehsildar Gurpreet Dhillon along with Doraha SHO and the staff of the Executive Officer raided many shops at Doraha. Similar raids were conducted with the joint efforts of the civil and police departments at Maloud and Payal as well. Earlier, Payal MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura had also raided shops at Maloud and cases were registered against offenders.

“It is the collective responsibility of everyone to fight against this menace. The administration is doing its work diligently but if the public continues to act against the norms, it will make our job tougher,” Payal DSP Harsimrat Chetra said.

A case has been registered against Narinder of Doraha for allegedly selling the illegal string to his buyers at the Doraha police station. At Payal, the police have recovered nine gattus of the Chinese string from Ram Saran, five gattus from Joginder Singh and 12 gattus from Pawan Kumar and registered cases against them.

MLA Giaspura had sought the intervention of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for registering cases against those who were allegedly indulging in the illegal trade of Chinese string, drug trafficking and scrap material. The AAP legislator had also sought action against two SHOs and the transfer of the district police chief, who, according to him, were shielding antisocial elements.

“The banned China dor is being sold openly at Malaudh town in my area. But the police is not taking any action,” reads the letter addressed to the Chief Minister.