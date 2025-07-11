Admn gears up to make Ludhiana a stubble burning-free district

To make Ludhiana a ‘stubble burning-free’ district, the administration has launched a special campaign to distribute subsidised crop residue management equipment to farmers expeditiously in coming weeks.

Advertisement

Presiding over a meeting, ADC Rakesh Kumar stated that burning paddy stubble was harmful to the environment and people. He emphasised that setting paddy stubble on fire was highly detrimental as it damages soil health and causes significant environmental harm. It also destroys essential nutrients and micronutrients in the soil.

Kumar urged farmers to adopt modern in-situ management techniques, instead of burning stubble. To encourage the same, the administration and the Agriculture Department were providing machines such as Happy Seeder, Super Seeder, Smart Seeder, Baler, Rake, Mulcher, Paddy Chopper Shredder and RMB Plough at subsidised rates. Individual farmers are eligible for a 50 per cent subsidy while farmer groups and cooperative societies can avail 80 per cent subsidy. So far, over 600 crop residue management machines had been approved and 315 farmers have already purchased them.

Advertisement

Directing heads of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and procurement agencies to prepare for a smooth and uninterrupted paddy procurement season, starting October 1, ADC Rakesh Kumar ordered all necessary arrangements to be completed by September 15.