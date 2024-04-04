Admn holds camps, contests to create awareness among voters

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 3

In a bid to spread awareness among youngsters, especially first-time voters, the district administration has been organising poster-making, rangoli and ‘mehndi’ competitions at educational institutes across the district.

The aim is to ensure maximum participation of voters during the Lok Sabha elections and to achieve the target of over 70 per cent voter turnout during the elections.

On Wednesday too, poster-making, rangoli and mehndi competitions were held in different educational institutions, including Lord Mahavira Homeopathic College, Haibowal Road, Kamalpura in Jagraon, Government Senior Secondary School, Bhaini Darera (Raikot), etc.

During the awareness activities, an oath was also administered to students to ensure active participation of voters during the elections.

District Election Officer (DEO)-cum-Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said voter registration camps were also being organised in educational institutes to enrol first-time voters. These activities are being organised to encourage voters under the Systematic Voters’ Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) programme.

The eligible first-time voters are being apprised of the ‘Voter Helpline’ mobile application and National Voter Services Portal (NVSP), which can be used for enrolling themselves as voters. The residents can also visit www.nvsp.in to register themselves as voters.

Sawhney reiterated the commitment of the administration and the police to ensure free, fair and transparent elections. She urged the residents to exercise their ‘right to vote’ without any fear and without coming under anyone’s influence.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Lok Sabha