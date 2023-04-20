Admn holds camps for making Aadhaar cards of schoolchildren

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, April 19

The administration has launched a drive to make/update the Aadhaar cards of school-going children by organising camps at or near their respective educational institutes.

Facilitators have been advised to ensure that the authorities at educational institutes are provided unique identification documents without hassle.

Jaswinder Kaur Grewal and Mohammad Khalil, DEO (Secondary) and DEO (Primary), respectively, have prepared a draft programme for organising camps at the schools falling under their respective jurisdictions.

Ahmedgarh SDM Harbans Singh said the authorities at the Suvidha Kendras of the region have been asked to deploy mobile teams for making new Aadhaar cards for students of various educational institutes by organising camps according to the convenience of all stakeholders.

A three-day camp is being held at Guru Har Krishan Public Senior Secondary School at Phallewal village in Malerkotla district near here. Sukhdev Walia inaugurated the event which is being supervised by school principal Daljit Kaur.

The authorities at the educational institutes of the region had been facing problems in getting the records of their students updated due to the non-availability of documents establishing their residences and birth details.

Due to alleged indifference of parents, the authorities had to deploy members of their staff for getting UIDs prepared at Suvidha Kendras or designated banks.

“Having received information about the problems being faced by teachers of various schools, we have advised officials concerned to organise camps on the premises of interested institutes,” SDM Harbans Singh said.