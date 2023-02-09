Admn holds revenue camps

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/ Raikot / Payal / Jagraon, February 8

The civil administration has started organising camps at various villages falling under the Ahmedgarh, Raikot, Jagraon and Payal subdivisions intent to resolve routine issues of farmers at their doorsteps.

SDMs Harbans Singh, Gurbir Singh Kohli, Jasleen Kaur Bhullar and Vikas Heera supervised the conduct of business during the camps being held in their respective segments.

The camps are being held to address routine issues such as mutation of registration of properties, fard badar (rectification of records) and mutation of decisions regarding family divisions of properties.

The drive is being held in compliance with the orders of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to provide maximum services at the doorsteps of the people.

Jagraon SDM Vikas Heera said the maiden camp of the subdivision was held under the supervision of executive magistrate Manmohan Kaushik on Wednesday.

At least 51 mutation cases were cleared today, he added.

Kaushik said similar camps would be organised at Manuke (February 10), Kaunke Kalan (February 13) and Akhara villages (February 15).

Revenue officials and lamabardars have been advised to be present at their respective camps on the scheduled dates, he added.