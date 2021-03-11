Ludhiana admn intensifies anti-dengue drive

Ludhiana, June 3
In 2021, the Ludhiana district witnessed the highest number of dengue cases in the last five years. To avoid any such situation and with monsoons around the corner, the Health Department has intensified the drive against dengue. Last year, a total of 1,829 cases of dengue were reported from the district of which 1,507 belonged to urban areas and 322 were from rural areas.
City residents have been urged to observe Friday as ‘dry day’ and empty their coolers, change water in the flower pots etc. Although larvae has been found in various places across the city but no dengue case has been reported from the city till now.
“Till now no dengue case has been reported from the city. We have formed sixteen teams for the checking of larvae. At places like Civil Lines, BRS Nagar, Model Town larvae were destroyed on the spot. Teams are regularly checking the parks, commercial and public areas, residential colonies to check the breeding of mosquitoes,” said Dr Singh.
There are hot spots where there is outbreak every year and then there are high risk areas in Ludhiana urban which include Kailash Chowk, Bhamia Road, Chander Nagar, Janta Nagar, Model Town, Basti Jodhewal, Ashapuri, Civil Lines, Kundanpuri, Sua Road, Haibowal Kalan, EWS Colony, Shimlapuri, Salem Tabri, Shivpuri Giaspura among others.
Dr Singh further said dengue is a viral infection transmitted by the bite of an infected female Aedes mosquito. There are four distinct serotypes of the dengue virus. Symptoms appear in 3–14 days (average 4–7 days) after the infective bite.
“The symptom of dengue is high fever followed by severe headache, eye pain, joint, muscle pain, rash, mild bleeding from the nose or the gums, small spots caused by bleeding into the skin, and low WBC count,” said civil surgeon.
