Admn launches campaign to warn elderly against scammers, anti-social elements

The administration claimed to have launched a campaign to caution senior citizens in general and pensioners in particular against threats from anti-social elements, scammers and cyber criminals.

Pilgrimages, recreational tours, social functions and strolls were mentioned as probable occasions when elderly persons normally fall prey to sinister designs of scammers, snatchers and criminals.

Convener of the campaign, DSP (Special) Ranjit Singh Bains, said an elaborate programme had been drafted to sensitise the elderly about proactive measures to be taken for the safety of their life and wealth.

“Having received instructions from SSP Gagan Ajit Singh, we coordinated with organisations working for the welfare of elderly persons and pensioners and drafted a programme to organise seminars and workshops for updating members of the target group about the modus operandi of scammers and swindlers,” said Bains after addressing constituents of All Banks Retirees Forum at MGMN Senior School at Ahmedgarh.

Earlier, Bains cautioned retirees to be extra cautious while handling their social media accounts and responding to digital messages either on WhatsApp or email ID.

“As almost all your bank accounts are linked with your Aadhaar card and PAN card number, you should refrain from responding to messages regarding financial transactions,” said Bains, cautioning that a single click on a link may drain one’s bank account.

Retirees were also cautioned against risks involved with stays outside their home including pilgrimage, fairs, social events and recreational tours with focus on maintaining secrecy about family background, avoiding consumption of any kind of beverages, drinks or snacks, which may contain sedatives.

SSP Gagan Ajit Singh said the campaign had been launched keeping in view the vulnerability of elderly and feeble persons, both at home and outside their area.

“Having learnt about the modus operandi of scammers and swindlers, we decided to enhance the capacity and confidence of elderly persons of our region,” said Gagan Ajit Singh, maintaining that an elaborate programme to reach the target people near their residences had

been drafted.

“We have advised Circle Officers, SHOs and beat officers to gather information about period activities of senior citizens of their respective areas and organise events according to their convenience,” said the SSP.