Admn launches chatbot to address farmers' stubble mgmt queries

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 14

In order to assist farmers in getting agriculture equipment for stubble management, the district administration has issued a WhatsApp chatbot number 98156-56443 which will be operated by the experts of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department.

Explaining about the move, Amit Kumar Panchal, the Additional Deputy Commissioner (Rural Development) said to avail the facility, farmers would need to give a miss call on 98156-56443, following which specialists from the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department would look into the concern and answer queries, besides also helping in ensuring easy access of the equipment for the stubble management.

Panchal said the district administration would make every possible effort to ensure that most of the farmers received the machines to manage stubble and avoided burning the residue. He urged the farmers to avail maximum benefit of the facility.