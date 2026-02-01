DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Admn launches drive to maximise participation in Agniveer recruitment

Admn launches drive to maximise participation in Agniveer recruitment

article_Author
Mahesh Sharma
Our Correspondent
Ludhiana, Updated At : 12:08 AM Feb 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
File photo
Advertisement

Rank and file in various government and non-government departments has been advised to facilitate maximum participation in the Army’s Agniveer recruitment. They have been asked to organise events to spread awareness about the privileges and honours associated with the Agniveer Scheme by roping in office-bearers and activists of social and constitutional bodies.

Advertisement

Instructions were issued recently by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Poonam Singh during a meeting of personnel from various departments convened as a part of a campaign launched by the administration to encourage the maximum participation of the region’s youth in the armed forces.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, Singh emphasised the need for and significance of reaching out to the maximum numbers of eligible youth, particularly those from rural areas.

Advertisement

Personnel in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats were advised to organise events to spread awareness and information about the eligibility, application and procedure of selection through Sarpanches, panchayat secretaries, lambardars, sports club office-bearers and other village-level functionaries. Officials in the Education Department and District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) have been asked to organise workshops, seminars and camps in schools, colleges, and other organisations accessible to common people.

Participants in the events are to be updated about various posts available under the Agniveer scheme; the process of the application and eligibility criteria; and the benefits of serving in the Army. The ADC called upon the youth to come forward enthusiastically, register online without delay, and avail the opportunity to serve the country.

Advertisement

Commenced already, the online registration for Agniveers through joinindianarmy.nic.in will continue till April 1, 2026, and eligible unmarried youngsters can apply for various posts.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts