Admn launches drive to maximise participation in Agniveer recruitment

Rank and file in various government and non-government departments has been advised to facilitate maximum participation in the Army’s Agniveer recruitment. They have been asked to organise events to spread awareness about the privileges and honours associated with the Agniveer Scheme by roping in office-bearers and activists of social and constitutional bodies.

Advertisement

Instructions were issued recently by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Poonam Singh during a meeting of personnel from various departments convened as a part of a campaign launched by the administration to encourage the maximum participation of the region’s youth in the armed forces.

Advertisement

Addressing the meeting, Singh emphasised the need for and significance of reaching out to the maximum numbers of eligible youth, particularly those from rural areas.

Advertisement

Personnel in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayats were advised to organise events to spread awareness and information about the eligibility, application and procedure of selection through Sarpanches, panchayat secretaries, lambardars, sports club office-bearers and other village-level functionaries. Officials in the Education Department and District Bureau of Employment and Enterprises (DBEE) have been asked to organise workshops, seminars and camps in schools, colleges, and other organisations accessible to common people.

Participants in the events are to be updated about various posts available under the Agniveer scheme; the process of the application and eligibility criteria; and the benefits of serving in the Army. The ADC called upon the youth to come forward enthusiastically, register online without delay, and avail the opportunity to serve the country.

Advertisement

Commenced already, the online registration for Agniveers through joinindianarmy.nic.in will continue till April 1, 2026, and eligible unmarried youngsters can apply for various posts.