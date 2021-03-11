Admn takes serious note of stubble burning incidents

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh/

Payal, May 13

The administration has taken serious note of stubble burning and massive damage being caused to perennial plants, including trees and shrubs, growing in the vicinity of fields.

While the Forest Department has initiated a process for estimating losses caused to trees growing on lands falling under its jurisdiction, the authorities in the Punjab Pollution Board too have also initiated a process for initiating punitive action against those causing danger to human lives by burning agricultural wastes in their fields. Revenue officials have also been told to take action against erring cultivators or owners of land in question.

Meanwhile, environmentalists and organic farmers have urged the administration to take suo motu cognisnace of destruction of thousands of trees and shrubs every year and take punitive action against those farmers who have been upsetting ecological balance by destroying rich flora and fauna by putting agricultural residues on fire indiscriminately.

The enthusiasts regretted that the officials concerned had failed to take notice of periodical incidents of stubble burning, after every harvesting season.

A visit to areas, falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts, revealed that a large number of trees along link roads of the region were destroyed due to stubble set on fire by owners of fields.

Besides causing harm to the flora and fauna, these fires have also emerged as a major reason behind vehicular accidents, including some fatal accidents.

Mohanjit Singh Dhaliwal of Dasuandha Singh Wala said the Sandaur police had failed to take action against a number of farmers whose negligence had damaged a large number of annuals in his food forest, despite a written complaint by him (Dhaliwal). Dhaliwal praised officials of the Punjab Pollution Board and Revenue Department who had initiated action against defendants. “Though we are not interested in getting the violators penalised, we demand that the administration should check reoccurrence of such fires, willful or accidental,” he said.

He argued that growing perennials was more cumbersome than cultivating annuals.

“How can we tolerate thermal attack on our trees and shrubs twice a year?” questioned Dhaliwal.

Vipan Kumar, SDO, Punjab Pollution Control Board, said his office was preparing a report on the basis of observations made by visits to various places, including Dasaundha Singh Wala.

“After completing the process at our end we will write to the Revenue Department for initiating action against the erring farmers,” said Vipan.

Acknowledging the observations, Executive Magistrate Pawandeep Singh said the revenue officials concerned had been advised to issue challans to farmers burning agricultural wastes and record entries in revenue documentation of the erring growers. Revenue officials have been advised not to recommend discretionary facilities for erring farmers, he said.