DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Admn to enrol volunteers for war against drugs

Admn to enrol volunteers for war against drugs

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Malerkotla, Updated At : 12:08 PM Feb 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Government functionaries have been asked to rope in more volunteers and enthusiasts for intensifying the fight against the drug menace and rehabilitation of youngsters taking de-addiction treatment, said officials.

Advertisement

They said the instructions were issued during the concluding session of a district-level meeting of Narco Coordination Committee, held under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke.

Advertisement

Tidke said the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) posted at all three subdivisions — Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh and Amargarh — had been asked to monitor progress of the second phase of the Yudh Nashian Virudh.

Advertisement

"We encouraged officials in civil and police administration to fortify their resources by roping in more enthusiasts social, educational and religious organisations," said Tidke.

Mandeep Kaur, District Revenue Officer and convener of the meeting, said positive results had been achieved during a comprehensive campaign launched in their jurisdiction.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts