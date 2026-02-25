Admn to enrol volunteers for war against drugs

Government functionaries have been asked to rope in more volunteers and enthusiasts for intensifying the fight against the drug menace and rehabilitation of youngsters taking de-addiction treatment, said officials.

They said the instructions were issued during the concluding session of a district-level meeting of Narco Coordination Committee, held under supervision of Deputy Commissioner Viraj S Tidke.

Tidke said the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDM) posted at all three subdivisions — Malerkotla, Ahmedgarh and Amargarh — had been asked to monitor progress of the second phase of the Yudh Nashian Virudh.

"We encouraged officials in civil and police administration to fortify their resources by roping in more enthusiasts social, educational and religious organisations," said Tidke.

Mandeep Kaur, District Revenue Officer and convener of the meeting, said positive results had been achieved during a comprehensive campaign launched in their jurisdiction.