Admn to fast track process for direct road access to martyr Sukhdev's native house

Ludhiana, February 13
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik Monday said the authorities have expedited the efforts to ensure a direct approach road to the ancestral house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara Mohalla.
Presiding over a meeting with Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust members, Malik said the Punjab government was committed to completing the project to ensure a direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house from Chaura Bazaar.
She said the notifications regarding land acquisition and others would be issued soon. She also asked the officials to remove all legal complications and other aspects to enable the speedy competition.
Malik said Shaheed Sukhdev Ji along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji and Shaheed Rajguru Ji had laid down their lives for the sake of the country and the countrymen would ever remain indebted to them. She further said that these great sons of the soil had sacrificed their lives for emancipating the country from the shackles of foreign imperialism.
Prominent among those present on the occasion were ADCs Amit Kumar Panchal, Rahul Chaba, Amarjit Bains, Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust’s president Ashok Thapar, Tribhuvan Thapar and others.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
On Hindenburg-Adani row, Amit Shah says BJP has 'nothing to hide or be afraid of'
Says in a widely televised interview conducted by a news age...
If nothing to hide, why is govt running away from JPC probe into Adani issue: Congress
Jairam Ramesh claimed that all Opposition parties are on the...
I-T teams at BBC's Delhi, Mumbai offices for survey operation: Officials
The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired ...
India does not believe in countering security challenges in neo-colonial paradigms: Rajnath Singh
In an address to his counterparts from various countries at ...
Pulwama attack anniversary: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath pays tributes to soldiers who laid down lives
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the entire nation stands...