Admn to fast track process for direct road access to martyr Sukhdev's native house

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, February 13

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Surabhi Malik Monday said the authorities have expedited the efforts to ensure a direct approach road to the ancestral house of freedom fighter Sukhdev Thapar in Naughara Mohalla.

Presiding over a meeting with Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust members, Malik said the Punjab government was committed to completing the project to ensure a direct approach road to the revolutionary leader’s house from Chaura Bazaar.

She said the notifications regarding land acquisition and others would be issued soon. She also asked the officials to remove all legal complications and other aspects to enable the speedy competition.

Malik said Shaheed Sukhdev Ji along with Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ji and Shaheed Rajguru Ji had laid down their lives for the sake of the country and the countrymen would ever remain indebted to them. She further said that these great sons of the soil had sacrificed their lives for emancipating the country from the shackles of foreign imperialism.

Prominent among those present on the occasion were ADCs Amit Kumar Panchal, Rahul Chaba, Amarjit Bains, Shaheed Sukhdev Thapar Memorial Trust’s president Ashok Thapar, Tribhuvan Thapar and others.