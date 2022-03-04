Admn to find, inoculate eligible beneficiaries

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, March 3

Keeping in view probable threat of the fourth wave of the coronavirus in the third week of June, the administration is once gearing to for the identification of unvaccinated eligible individuals, including children between 15 to 18 years.

Heads of all government and private schools have been asked to ensure complete vaccination of all eligible students of their respective institutions.

The vaccination programme under which special camps had been organised, besides routine inoculation at designated health centres had slowed down due to the Assembly elections.

Shunning of work by various healthcare workers and doctors during protests prior to elections proved another major impediment in the progress of vaccination drive.

Acknowledging hurdles in the vaccination programme the Mandi Ahmedgarh SMO, Dr Rajesh Garg, said the Malerkotla Civil Surgeon, Mahesh Chander, had already drafted a comprehensive plan for organising special camps for vaccination of remaining eligible individuals.

Showing satisfaction over the outcome of the vaccination programme in educational institutions Dr Garg claimed that 1,403 out of 1,526 identified students between 15 to 18 years had been administered the first dose.

The authorities in the Education Department have also been asked to take measures to ensure hundred per cent vaccination of eligible students, besides following the guidelines to prevent the spread of the virus.

Referring to a communiqué received from the District Education Officer, Sanjiv Sharma, the MGMN Senior Secondary School Principal, Viney Goyal, said heads of all schools had been asked to attend a meeting scheduled on Friday. “The scheduled meeting will be chaired by the Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner, Madhvi Kataria,” said Goyal.