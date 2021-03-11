Admn to hold mega job fair on May 27: DC

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 23

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik on Monday said the district administration will organise Mega Job Fair-2022 at the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) complex in Focal Point, from 9 am to 4 pm on May 27. The deputy commissioner said around 100 companies would be attending the job fair and would recruit youth for various jobs.

The DC chaired a meeting in this regard at her office and issued necessary directions to the staff.

She has urged the youth to participate in this mega job fair in large numbers. She said the companies would be hiring welders, fitters, helpers, turners, machinists, CNC/VMC operators, electrician operators, MMV and diesel mechanics, computer operators, digital marketing executives, HR Managers, Assistant Managers, diploma engineers, organisational executives, etc.

She said job seekers having matriculation and above qualification are invited to participate in the job fair. She also thanked Upkar Singh Ahuja from Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings for assisting the administration in organising this mega job fair on May 27.