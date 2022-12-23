Admn to organise job fair at ITI on Gill Road today

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

The district administration will organise a mega job fair on Friday (December 23) at the ITI on Gill Road in which 800 jobs will be offered by 26 leading companies.

Giving details, ADC-cum-CEO, District Bureau of Employment & Enterprises, Amit Kumar Panchal said the mega job fair was being organised on the directions of the Punjab government to provide jobs to the youth.

He envisioned that mega job fairs would act as a catalyst to open new vistas for the youth of the district. He said prominent companies would hold interviews for the selection of candidates for their requirements.

Panchal said was a golden chance for the unemployed youth to get gainful employment by participating in the job fair.

He said the job fair had been working as a bridge between the unemployed youth and employers.

The mega job fair will start from 10:30 am to 3:30 pm on Friday. The interested youth must bring his or her bio-data during the fair and registration will be done on the spot.

To enable registration for the job fair, applicants should bring all original certificates of educational qualification, UID card, caste certificate and their photocopies.

For more information, the youth can contact the District Bureau of Employment & Enterprises at 77400-01682.