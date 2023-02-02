Admn to support SHGs for online marketing of products

Ludhiana, February 1
To provide a market for the products made by self-help groups, the district administration will offer fulsome support to the self-help groups (SHGs) in marketing their manufactured products through the e-commerce platform www.esaras.in, DC Surabhi Malik said.
She said that the digital platform would provide a lot of opportunities to rural women, who are not exposed to a distant more competitive and lucrative marketplace or consumers who want natural and traditional products of the country. The DC said that onboarding of the product along with addressing necessary or mandatory logistics, quality control, packaging, labelling, and other support would be given to SHGs. She said that products would be uploaded on the portal so that the group members could receive orders directly.
She added that several products were being prepared by the SHGs and this online platform would help to take these products to the world. She appealed to people to buy the products through this portal which would support rural livelihood and empower women.
