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Home / Ludhiana / Admn’s five-point transformation plan for Khanna meat market yielding results: SDM

Admn’s five-point transformation plan for Khanna meat market yielding results: SDM

The Khanna meat market area, identified as one of the major drug hotspots, has a population of around 2,500

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Shivani Bhakoo
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM Apr 14, 2026 IST
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The authorities are also organising awareness drives to encourage residents to shun drugs. Representational image
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The district administration and the police have “adopted” the Khanna meat market and their five-point plan to bring about a positive transformation in the area was yielding results, said Swati Tiwana, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM).

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The meat market area, identified as one of the major drug hotspots, has a population of around 2,500.

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According to the officials, the authorities are laying special emphasis on bringing about a change in the area. Among the main focus areas is making the local women self-reliant, they said, adding the administration has procured 25 sewing machines which will be distributed later in the week.

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The Khanna SDM said the area is the mirror of a typical, yet deeply concerning, urban reality of poor sanitation, weak infrastructure, limited livelihood opportunities and drug vulnerability.

“It was adopted by the administration with the understanding that every locality has its unique challenges and needs. We identified and prioritised the real issues on the ground, and tried to extend every possible help,” she said.

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The authorities are also organising awareness drives to encourage residents to shun drugs.

Ankur, a local, pointed out waste from meat shops was a serious environmental and public health concern.

According to the officials, a multi-department camp under the ‘Sarkar Aapke Dwar’ initiative was organised following a detailed review of the area. The camp facilitated doorstep delivery of services and enabled community engagement, the officials added.

“The area had been neglected and the authorities realised drug abuse could be one of its consequences. To break the cycle of vulnerability, the administration and police worked towards transforming the entire ecosystem, instead of focussing solely on enforcement,” SDM Tiwana said.

As part of the five-point strategy, authorities laid emphasis on sanitation, environmental restoration, livelihood promotion, education and social development, and infrastructure and community development.

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