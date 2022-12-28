‘Adopt drip irrigation to conserve water’

Ludhiana, December 27
Cautioning the Punjab farmers against the depleting groundwater table, Vice-Chancellor of PAU Dr Satbir Singh Gosal has appealed to them to adopt drip and sub-surface irrigation practices for spring maize cultivation.
“Since 1990s, farmers, especially, the potato and pea growers, have adopted spring maize cultivation, the area of which is escalating day by day,” he observed. As compared to kharif maize, spring maize cultivation results in improved production and profitability due to fall in minimum temperature, enhanced vegetative stage, low weed pressure and insect-pest attack, he added. With this a new cropping system of potato/peas-spring maize-paddy has developed, which if not practiced prudently will usher in severe water crisis, warned Dr Gosal.
