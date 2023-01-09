Adopt intercropping system: PAU to small farmers

Ludhiana, January 8
Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) has developed technologies for enhancing the farm productivity and income of small and marginal farmers.
Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, said that enhancing the income of small and marginal farmers, which account for 33 per cent of total land holdings in the state, was among the major challenges in agriculture.
Stating that there was a little scope for horizontal expansion due to shrinking of land holdings, he divulged that the higher production could be achieved by vertical growth, and that intercropping was one such option.
“The PAU has developed intercropping systems which are well suited to small and marginal farmers, and offer higher productivity and profit per unit area and time as compared to the sole crop,” he said.
Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, said that autumn sugarcane was the best for intercropping as crops like wheat, raya, gobhi sarson, toria, cabbage, radish, peas, tomato, onion, garlic and gram could be sown, whereas summer moong, summer mash and okra were suitable for intercropping in spring cane. In autumn cane, intercropping of garlic and onion provided about Rs 80,000- 100,000/ha.
