Adopt safety measures against H3N2: Civil Surgeon

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, March 12

With two deaths being reported in the country due to H3N2 virus, the Health Department has sprung into action. The department has issued advisory to all districts and asked to adopt precautions against the spread of the disease.

A quick change in weather from extremely cold to warm has been identified as one of the major reasons behind the rapid increase in flu cases. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), H3N2 is a subtype of influenza, a virus which mainly affects humans.

Civil Surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur said H3N2 is highly contagious and can easily spread from one person to another. No case has been reported in the district so there is nothing to worry about but people need to be cautious as it spreads through droplets from an infected persons cough or sneeze or through contact of droplets on hands and surfaces.

“People need to adopt precautionary measures as during Covid. People should regularly wash hands, wear face masks while going out, avoid going to crowded places, avoid touching nose and mouth, cover nose and mouth properly while coughing and sneezing and drink plenty of water to stay hydrated,” said Kaur.