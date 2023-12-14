Adopt sports activities for holistic growth, youths told

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 13

In a bid to keep the youth away from drugs, Khanna police on Wednesday held an athletics meet at AS College, wherein hundreds of students and youth from across the district participated in large numbers.

MLA Manwinder Singh Giaspura, DIG Dhanpreet Kaur, Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik, Ludhiana Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal and Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal inaugurated the event and called upon the youngsters to adopt sports activities in their lives for their holistic growth.

The DC congratulated the Khanna police for organising the meet to spread awareness on drug abuse, adding that such physical activities strengthen the confidence of the youth, motivating them to achieve higher goals in life.

She said the state government has already taken a slew of initiatives to wipe out the drug menace from the state and `Khedan Watan Punjab Dian' was one such event aimed at connecting the state’s youngsters with sports.

SSP Kondal said on the directives of CM Bhagwant Mann and state DGP Gaurav Yadav, the police department is holding such awareness activities across the state. The SSP added various sports activities including sprints, 400m run, 800m run, long jump, high jump and short put were held today. She said it was the need of the hour to spread awareness on drug abuse so that this drive could become a mass movement through active participation of people from across all walks of life.

SSP Kondal said the Khanna police would continue to hold such events to encourage the youth to shun drugs and concentrate on sports or other professions. Apart from such activities, Khanna police had been taking strict actions against the drug smugglers and hundreds of them were arrested in the past with drugs.\

