Advanced learning centre opens at PAU

PAU-TAFE Learning Centre (Advance Farm Machinery) in the Department of Farm Machinery and Power Engineering (FMPE) was inaugurated on Tuesday.

The Centre is a part of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana; and Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) Limited, Chennai’s, ongoing memorandum of agreement (MoA).

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, PAU, inaugurated the Centre. The MoA aims to promote cooperation in agricultural research and education between the two parties.

During the inaugural function, chief guest Dr Gosal highlighted PAU’s mission to achieve excellence in research, education and extension programmes in agriculture and allied fields. He said the institution had set a goals to provide quality education and undertake basic, applied and adaptive research to seek appropriate solutions to emerging problems and develop effective mechanisms for technology transfer to develop technologies for supporting the growth of agriculture and generate self-employment opportunities for the educated youth.

The university is committed to forging ties with other institutes as well as organisations in the country and abroad involved in developing human resources and for research collaborations, he added.

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, spoke about the ongoing research projects at the university. He emphasised the significance of academic institutions engaging proactively with industry partners for the benefit of farmers.

Dr Manjeet Singh, Dean, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, further added that the MoA would facilitate regular institutional-industry interface through visits and guest lectures by experienced faculty and professionals on specific subjects, as per mutually agreed-upon terms and conditions.

Dr Vishal Bector, Professor-cum-Associate Director (Institution Relations), highlighted the critical role of industry-institution collaborations in driving innovation and enhancing practical skill development among students.