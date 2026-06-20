Advantage Patiala after Ludhiana collapse in Katoch Shield cricket tie

Patiala gained the upper hand in a cricket match against Ludhiana on Friday after the latter collapsed and were bundled out for 194 in 66.3 overs.

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The two teams are facing off in a group D match of Inter-District Senior Cricket Tournament Katoch Shield Tournament at the Dhruv Pandove Stadium in Patiala.

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Patiala marched ahead on the back of a disciplined bowling display and an unbeaten century stand by its opening batters.

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After bundling out the visitors for a modest 194, Patiala openers Vihaan Malhotra and Prabjot Singh started a flawless reply, carrying their side to 143 without loss at stumps. They are within touching distance of the first-innings lead. On the close of day’s play, Prabjot (71) and Vihaan (62) were unbeaten.

Ludhiana’s batting lacked firepower to post a challenging total despite useful contributions from Rajveer Soni and Sarthak Tyagi, who scored 40 runs each. Anmoljeet Singh added 28 and young all-rounder Aradhya Shukla showed resilience low down the order with a valuable 22. However, none of the batters could convert their starts into a substantial innings as wickets fell at regular intervals.

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For Patiala, Mayank Markande was the chief destroyer, returning figures of four for 32. Paras Jaidka provided excellent support with three for 28, and Emanjot Singh Chahal chipped in with two wickets to ensure the Ludhiana innings never gained momentum.

Ludhiana’s bowlers toiled hard but failed to find a breakthrough. Aradhya Shukla, who is among the state’s most promising young pacers, bowled a tidy spell.

With all ten wickets in hand and only a 51-run deficit, Patiala hold a commanding position ahead of the second day’s play.