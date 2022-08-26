African swine fever leaves pig-rearers worried

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 25

After lumpy skin disease outbreak hit cattle in the district, fear of African swine fever among pigs has left owners of piggeries in the district worried.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said Manjhal Khurd village in Patiala district had been notified as the “epicentre” of the contagious disease. She said 1-km area around the epicentre had been declared as “infected zone” and 1-10 km area around the epicentre had been declared as surveillance zone. She said no live/dead pig (including feral or wild pigs), unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material/goods from the piggery farm/backyard piggery must be taken out of or brought into the infected zone. No person is allowed to bring or attempt to bring into market any pig or pig products, known to be infected with the scheduled disease besides interstate movement of any pig or its belongings will be strictly banned.

Meanwhile, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), said it was a very tough time for pig farmers as ASF was previously reported only in the North Eastern states, a major market for pigs, but this disease has now been notified in the state itself.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, another expert from the university, said this is a viral disease of pigs, spread by ticks, wild pigs, diseased pigs, and by raw meat offals. He stressed that it must be differentiated from classical swine fever in which posterior paralysis is not common. He said GADVASU is working on the development of an ASF vaccine, but it will take some time.

“This is a non-zoonotic disease that does not spread to humans. Carcasses of dead animals should be disposed of by burying them in a deep pit with lime. Pigs should be kept in a comfortable environment as stress may lower their immunity and expose them to diseases,” he added.

Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, member of the National Advisory Committee (Piggery) and Kunal Sharma, Progressive Pig Farmer from Nakodar, emphasised on availability of accurate pig farmer’s numbers, controlling the influx of wild pigs from other states, which could impose a risk to the Punjab Pig industry.

Tele-advisory by GADVASU

Farmers can contact the university on any working day on the tele-advisory numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834.

No impact on humans

African swine fever is a viral disease of pigs that is usually deadly. There are neither vaccines nor cures. The virus does not affect people and there is no impact on human health.