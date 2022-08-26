 African swine fever leaves pig-rearers worried : The Tribune India

African swine fever leaves pig-rearers worried

African swine fever leaves pig-rearers worried

Tribune News Service

Manav Mander

Ludhiana, August 25

After lumpy skin disease outbreak hit cattle in the district, fear of African swine fever among pigs has left owners of piggeries in the district worried.

Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik said Manjhal Khurd village in Patiala district had been notified as the “epicentre” of the contagious disease. She said 1-km area around the epicentre had been declared as “infected zone” and 1-10 km area around the epicentre had been declared as surveillance zone. She said no live/dead pig (including feral or wild pigs), unprocessed pig meat, feed or any material/goods from the piggery farm/backyard piggery must be taken out of or brought into the infected zone. No person is allowed to bring or attempt to bring into market any pig or pig products, known to be infected with the scheduled disease besides interstate movement of any pig or its belongings will be strictly banned.

Meanwhile, Dr Parkash Singh Brar, Director of Extension Education, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), said it was a very tough time for pig farmers as ASF was previously reported only in the North Eastern states, a major market for pigs, but this disease has now been notified in the state itself.

Dr Ashwani Kumar, another expert from the university, said this is a viral disease of pigs, spread by ticks, wild pigs, diseased pigs, and by raw meat offals. He stressed that it must be differentiated from classical swine fever in which posterior paralysis is not common. He said GADVASU is working on the development of an ASF vaccine, but it will take some time.

“This is a non-zoonotic disease that does not spread to humans. Carcasses of dead animals should be disposed of by burying them in a deep pit with lime. Pigs should be kept in a comfortable environment as stress may lower their immunity and expose them to diseases,” he added.

Sukhwinder Singh Kotli, member of the National Advisory Committee (Piggery) and Kunal Sharma, Progressive Pig Farmer from Nakodar, emphasised on availability of accurate pig farmer’s numbers, controlling the influx of wild pigs from other states, which could impose a risk to the Punjab Pig industry.

Tele-advisory by GADVASU

Farmers can contact the university on any working day on the tele-advisory numbers 62832-97919 and 62832-58834.

No impact on humans

African swine fever is a viral disease of pigs that is usually deadly. There are neither vaccines nor cures. The virus does not affect people and there is no impact on human health.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

2
Haryana

Goa police arrest Sonali Phogat's 2 associates in her murder case

3
Punjab

Supreme Court panel indicts Punjab Police for PM Modi security breach

4
Jalandhar

Nurse killed, another injured as armed men attack them with swords at hostel of Jalandhar hospital

5
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Jaandi Vaar' with Afsana Khan and Salim Merchant to release on Sept 2

6
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh requests Inderjit Nikku to sing a song after seeing him cry due to financial crisis in a video

7
Punjab

Vigilance sleuths visit police AIG's Mohali house to assess property in disproportionate assets case

8
Nation

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

9
Punjab

SIT summons Sukhbir Badal for questioning in Kotkapura firing case on Aug 30

10
World

For first time, India votes against Russia in UNSC during procedural vote on Ukraine

Don't Miss

View All
Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix, Internet falls in love with him
Trending

Viral video: Sikh pilot makes inflight announcement in Punjabi-English mix; Internet falls in love with the sardar

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani’s stake in NDTV
Trending

Ravish Kumar serves fodder for memes following Adani's stake in NDTV

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets
Schools

A school with 42 pairs of twins, 2 sets of triplets

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals
Chandigarh

25 kmph speed cap outside Chandigarh education institutions, hospitals

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too
Himachal

Gram pradhan loses life saving others, 7 of his family die too in Mandi

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023
Entertainment

Miss Universe to allow married women from 2023

Teacher in china fired over her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout
Trending

Teacher in China fired after her cat's appearance in online class wins Rs 4.6 lakh payout

MC opens ‘steel utensil bank’ in Chandigarh
Chandigarh

To curb usage of single-use plastic, Chandigarh MC opens 'steel utensil bank'

Top News

US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

US suspends 26 Chinese flights in response to China flight cancellations

The decision will affect flights by Xiamen, Air China, China...

Sonali Phogat’s old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Sonali Phogat's old video from a nightclub with her murder accused Sudhir Sangwan and his friend Sukhwinder Wasi surfaces

Phogat’s PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries

Sonali Phogat's PA, his aide held for murder after autopsy report reveals injuries

May recommend CBI probe: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian Americans

Hate crime: US woman arrested after racist rant, assault on Indian- Americans

Video of woman had gone viral in which she is abusing Indian...

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Refusal rate 60% | Session from September


Cities

View All

Amritsar: ‘Justice finally, proved they weren’t terrorists’

Amritsar: 'Justice finally, proved they weren't terrorists'

Implement 7th pay panel, demand college teachers

GNDU VC's appointment: Allegations fly thick & fast

Drug peddler held with 4-kg heroin

Sand, gravel transporters hold stir against govt

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as visas delayed

Contingency plans by Canadian universities as student visas delayed

Lumpy skin disease scare, carcasses lying in the open in Bathinda

VB starts probe into purchase of furniture by Bathinda tech varsity

Stop ’n’ Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh: Stop 'n' Stare razed, clueless CITCO puts lessee on notice

Chandigarh to add 40 AC long-haul buses

Mid-day meal worker hurt as cooker bursts in Chandigarh

Day after PM's visit, it's back to biz for vendors near PGI

Illegal mining: 3 held for assaulting forest staff in Mullanpur

AAP MLAs to meet at Arvind Kejriwal’s residence to discuss ‘poaching’ attempts by BJP

40 MLAs were targeted by BJP with offer of Rs 20 crore each: AAP

Delhi High Court refuses to stay Agnipath scheme, asks Centre to file reply on pleas

BJP offered Rs 20 crore each to 4 AAP MLAs to switch sides: Sanjay Singh; saffron party hits back

Delhi High Court dismisses appeals of WhatsApp, Facebook against CCI probe

Kabaddi player among 4 held for duping people on pretext of sending them abroad

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

2 nurses attacked with swords; 1 dead, other critically injured

Woman dies after delivery, kin blame pvt hospital staff

4 nabbed with Rs 12L drug money, heroin & lahan

Cancel FIRs, challans: Tipper owners

2 Covid deaths, 32 cases in Jalandhar district

Civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

Civic body plans to move SC after NGT dismisses review petition

Nepalese help decamps with cash, valuables worth lakhs

26 test positive, one succumbs to virus

Action-taken report sought on illegal colonies

Farmers to meet CM today

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Patiala: PRTC employees protest late disbursal of salary, pension

Teachers protest at Punjabi University, Patiala, want new scales

Punjabi University to upgrade USIC