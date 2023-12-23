Aftab secures javelin gold in athletics meet

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 22

Continuing his consistent performance, Aftab Fateh Singh Bains, a student of Mount International School, Sahnewal, secured gold in the Open Ludhiana Athletics Meet, organised by the District Athletics Association at the Punjab Agricultural University recently.

Earlier, Aftab had won gold medal in the 67th Zonal School Games, held at Govind National College, Narangwal, and in the Inter-Zonal Competition as well. In the second edition of Khedan Vatan Punjab Diyan, held by the Punjab Sports Department and then in the CBSE north Zone Athletics Tournament at Pathankot, Aftab made his presence felt by winning bronze.

Vishal Garag, chairman, and Daljit Kaur, principal, respectively of Mount International School appreciated Aftab’s achievement. They congratulated the athlete and physical education instructor Rajneesh Gaur on this feat.

