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Home / Ludhiana / After Rs 1,400-cr waste tender cancellation, MC preparing conditions for fresh bids under rate contract

After Rs 1,400-cr waste tender cancellation, MC preparing conditions for fresh bids under rate contract

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:06 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Waste lies scattered at a secondary point garbage dump near the bus stand in Ludhiana. Ashwani Dhiman
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Weeks after cancelling its proposed integrated solid waste management (ISWM) tender estimated at over Rs 1,400 crore, the Municipal Corporation has started preparing terms and conditions for a fresh tender under the newly notified state-level rate contract.

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The move comes after the state government fixed Rs 3,677 per metric tonne as the L-1 rate for processing over 200 metric tonnes of waste a day and approved Mumbai-based Krystal Integrated Services Limited as the L-1 agency under the rate contract.

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However, the state approval does not mean that the company has been awarded the Ludhiana project. The MC will prepare its own tender document, finalise the scope and conditions and place the proposal before the General House for approval before allotting the work.

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MC Commissioner Ojasvi Alankar said: “We are preparing the terms and conditions of the tender. The proposal will also require approval of the General House before the work can be allotted.”

The development assumes significance as Ludhiana generates around 1,100 metric tonnes of municipal waste daily. The proposed system is aimed at providing an integrated arrangement for door-to-door collection, transportation, processing and disposal of waste.

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Power cost to be key consideration

One of the important financial aspects that the MC will have to examine is the proposed power tariff from the waste-to-energy plant.

Under the proposed framework, an RDF-based waste-to-energy plant is to be developed as part of the project and electricity generated from it is proposed to be purchased at Rs 7.50 per unit. The civic body, meanwhile, purchases power from the PSPCL at Rs 6 per unit.

Officials will, therefore, have to assess the financial viability of the proposed arrangement, including the cost of processing waste and generation and purchase of electricity, before finalising the tender conditions.

The proposed concessionaire will also be required to develop the waste-to-energy facility with suitable technology and machinery. The state-level rate contract only provides a benchmark rate and does not give the agency an automatic right to undertake work in Ludhiana.

Zone C likely to be used for trial basis

The MC is considering starting the new system in Zone C on a trial basis for a few months instead of implementing it across the city at one go. Its performance, including waste collection, transportation and processing, will be assessed before expanding the system to other areas.

The project had earlier faced opposition from sanitation workers. During an earlier General House meeting when the ISWM proposal was being discussed, safai karamcharis had gheraoed the meeting, opposing the proposed outsourcing of waste-management operations.

The employees had expressed apprehension over the impact of the private system on their jobs and working conditions. With the fresh tender again likely to involve private participation in major waste-management operations, the MC will have to clearly spell out the role of its existing sanitation staff.

The project has undergone several changes over the years. Initially estimated at around Rs 1,100 crore, its cost later crossed Rs 1,400 crore following changes in its scope and requirements. The earlier tender was eventually cancelled, prompting the civic body to explore a fresh mechanism through the state rate contract.

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