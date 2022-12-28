After 2 weeks, three test Covid +ve in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 27

After a gap of 14 days, today three samples tested positive for Covid. No person has tested positive in the district since December 13. With the BF.7 wave scare, samples testing positive has put the department on its toes. All three samples have been sent for their genome testing to rule out the new variant.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,631 persons have tested positive in Ludhiana district and 3,018 people have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

On Tuesday, there were three active cases in the district.

At present, the recovery rate of Covid-19 patients is 97.34 per cent.

As many as 805 samples were sent for testing on Tuesday.

2 international travellers among fresh cases

The three persons who were tested positive today include two international travellers, one has returned from Japan and the other from America, both are residenst pof Ludhiana. The third person is an expecting woman who was admitted to a hospital in Chandigarh and tested positive during her admission.