After 3.5 years, firm & retailer told to pay consumer Rs 16K

Our Correspondent

Mandi Ahmedgarh, July 25

Finding the juice manufacturing firm and local retailer responsible for negligence, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Malerkotla, has announced a total compensation of Rs 16,270 for the aggrieved consumer after about three-and-a-half years.

Sahil Jindal had complained to the District Consumer Dispute Redressal Commission, Sangrur, that his son had fallen ill after consuming juice from a bottle of the ‘Real Juice’ of the Dabur India Limited that he had purchased the bottle from a local dealer at Gandhi Chowk in Ahmedgarh.

Physical examination of the said bottle had revealed that it contained substances and pathogens that are injurious to health, alleged Jindal in his complaint.

A verdict was announced after 3.5 years since the complaint was filed. The commission told the firm to pay Rs 13,000 to the consumer within one month. It also told the retailer to return Rs 270 charged at the time of purchase, besides an additional sum of Rs 3,000/ as compensation to the consumer.

The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, Malerkotla, has found both the company and the shopkeeper responsible for negligence hence both were ordered to pay Rs 16,270 to the consumer within a month of the decision.

#Malerkotla #Mandi