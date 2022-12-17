After 4 months, Ashu's PA surrenders before VB

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, December 16

In the multi-crore transportation tender scam in grain markets of the state, absconding suspect Pankaj Malhotra, alias Meenu Malhotra, who was working as a personal assistant (PA) privately with former food and civil supplies minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, surrendered himself at the office of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) here on Friday.

Arrest to help probe ex-minister’s links The Vigilance Bureau has already gathered property details of Pankaj Malhotra, With his arrest, the VB is expecting to dive deep into the probe further and more links of former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu along with some material evidence can also be explored in the corruption case.

Malhotra was accompanied by his father Deewan Chand, a few Congress workers and a former Congress leader, Kapil Kumar Sonu, who later joined AAP.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Vigilance Bureau, Ludhiana, Ravinderpal Singh Sandhu, said Malhotra was under pressure having apprehension that the court could declare him a proclaimed offender (PO) in the scam as the VB had already initiated legal proceedings against him. He would be produced in a competent court here tomorrow.

Sandhu said the bureau had already registered a case of fraud, forgery, criminal conspiracy and corruption on August 16 against contractor Telu Ram, Jagroop Singh, Sandeep Bhatia and owners/partners of Gurdas Ram and Company as well as officials of the Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Department, besides respective officials/ employees of the procurement agencies concerned for allocation of labour and transportation tenders in grain markets.

The SSP said in the case, suspects Telu Ram, former minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Krishan Lal Dhotiwala and Anil Jain (Both commission agents) had already been arrested and all were in judicial custody.

Besides, other persons already nominated in the case include deputy director, food supply, RK Singla, Dhoti Wala’s brother Surinder Kumar, Mahaveer Bansal, Telu Ram’s partners Jagroop and Sandeep Bhatia, Ashu’s PA Inderjit Singh Indi and food and civil supplies officials Jagandeep Dhillon and Surinder Beri.

The VB has already presented supplementary chargesheet against Bharat Bhushan Ashu, Telu Ram and Krishan Lal in the competent court at Ludhiana.

The SSP said during the probe and material evidence, it has came to light that Meenu Malhotra was working as a PA with Bharat Bhushan Ashu and received bribe money of Rs 6 lakh from contractor Telu Ram to arrange his meeting with the former minister for allotment of tenders for labour and transportation works for 2020-21 in the grain markets.

He said further investigation was under progress in the case.

The Vigilance has already gathered property details of Malhotra. With his arrest, the VB is expecting to dive deep into the probe further and more links of Ashu in the corruption case, along with some material evidence, can also be explored.

Vigilance officials said Malhotra would be questioned about where he was hiding from the past four months and which persons had given him shelter.

Talking to The Tribune outside the VB office, Malhotra said: “After exhausting all legal options, I had no other option than to surrender. I will coperate with the Vigilance in the probe.”