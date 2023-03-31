After 5 months, one Covid death reported; six test +ve

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, March 30

According to the office of the Civil Surgeon, Ludhiana, one person lost his life due to Covid while six tested positive in the district today.

It was last on October 20, 2022, that a Covid positive patient had died. The patient who died today was admitted to a private hospital and had some health-related issues as well.

For the past one week, a surge has been seen in the number of patients testing positive for the virus and today death of a patient after a gap of five months is an indication that people should start taking precautions and adopt safety measures.

The patients who tested positive include a 20-year-old man and a 48-year-old woman, both healthcare workers. A 75-year-old woman from Basti Jodhewal tested positive when she visited the OPD of a hospital. A 62-year-old woman, who was suffering from an influenza-like illness from Sainsowal village, a 37-year-old woman from Khanna and a 52-year-old man from Karnail Singh Nagar are others who contracted the virus.

Civil Surgeon Hitinder Kaur said 1,13,686 persons have tested positive and a total of 3,019 patients have lost their lives to the deadly virus since March 2020 in the district.

Figures

Samples 40,88,381

Positive 1,13,686

Deaths 3,019