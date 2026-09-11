After 686 teachers, 373 more education employees deployed for ration verification in Ludhiana

Even as government schools in Ludhiana grapple with a shortage of teaching staff and teachers remain engaged in SIR, BLO, census and other government duties, another 373 School Education Department employees have been assigned ration-card verification work. The fresh deployment comes just days after 686 teachers were put on similar duty, drawing strong opposition from teachers and their unions over the diversion of teaching staff from classrooms.

The latest duty list, issued on September 10, includes 373 employees of the School Education Department. They were directed to report at Guru Nanak Bhawan on September 11 at 9.30 am for ration-card verification work. The official list carries serial numbers up to 373.

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The move follows an earlier order by the district administration assigning 686 teachers to ration-card verification. Teachers had objected to the deployment, saying they were already engaged in SIR and BLO duties while schools continued to face staff shortages. The assignment also coincided with mid-term examinations.

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Jagjit Singh Mann, district president of the Government Teachers’ Union and head teacher at Government Primary School, Mangli Uchi, said schools were finding it increasingly difficult to function with the available staff.

“We are already short of staff. There are four teachers in my school and all four are performing different duties assigned by the government. If teachers are continuously taken away from schools, how will we teach the students? Either the government should shut government schools because of the severe staff shortage, or ensure that teachers remain in schools for teaching,” he said.

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Mann added that teachers were repeatedly being assigned duties related to SIR, BLO work, census operations, surveys and other government programmes, leaving fewer staff members available for regular classes.

Dharamjeet Singh, Ludhiana district president of the Lecturer Cadre Union, Punjab, also questioned the repeated deployment of teachers for non-academic work.

“Khetan Vatan Punjab, mid-term examinations and other academic activities are already underway. Earlier there was the drug survey and census, and now teachers are on BLO duty. Teachers are being given one assignment after another,” he said.

He added that six of the 13 teachers at Government Senior Secondary School, Dhanansu, where he is posted, were already engaged in various government duties.

The staff shortage extends across the district. As many as 125 government primary schools in Ludhiana are functioning with just one teacher, despite Right to Education norms mandating at least two teachers for a primary school with up to 60 students.

Teachers’ organisations have repeatedly raised the issue. In July, the Democratic Teachers’ Front opposed the deployment of 607 teachers for the Drug and Socio-Economic Census, arguing that repeated engagement in surveys, BLO and SIR duties was adversely affecting classroom teaching.

The ongoing ration-card verification exercise is linked to the Punjab Government’s free ration kit scheme for around 40 lakh NFSA beneficiary families. The exercise involves verification of beneficiaries and applications, with School Education Department employees now being assigned the task.

Deputy Education Officer Manoj Kumar said, “I have already requested the administration not to deploy such a large number of teachers as there is already a staff shortage. Now I have requested the department to give as much relaxation to teachers as possible.”