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Home / Ludhiana / After a few hours of rain, 25-ft-deep road cave-in occurs in Ludhiana's Kitchlu Nagar

After a few hours of rain, 25-ft-deep road cave-in occurs in Ludhiana's Kitchlu Nagar

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Sukhpreet Singh
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:35 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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MC officials inspect the cave-in in Kitchlu Nagar.
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Just a few hours after the city received heavy rainfall on Monday evening, a major road cave-in near Lyalpur Sweets in Kitchlu Nagar triggered panic among residents and commuters. The collapse, estimated to be around 25 feet deep, is suspected to have been caused by damage to an over four-decade-old ‘daat’ sewerage line running beneath the road.

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The incident occurred on a busy stretch of the locality, prompting the MC to cordon off the area to prevent any mishap. Traffic movement was diverted while civic officials began assessing the extent of the damage.

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Teams from the MC’s B&R branch and the Operation and Maintenance (O&M) wing reached the spot soon after the incident.

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MC Superintending Engineer Ekjot Singh said preliminary inspection indicated possible damage to the old ‘daat’ sewerage system, which was believed to be nearly 40 years old. “Our teams have been deployed at the site. There is a suspected damage to the daat sewerage line. The area is being inspected and repair work would begin as soon as the exact point of damage is identified,” he said.

Residents said the road caved in a few hours after the rainfall, raising concerns over the condition of the city’s ageing underground infrastructure. They urged the civic body to conduct a comprehensive survey of old sewerage lines in vulnerable areas.

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Deepika Sunny Bhalla, Congress councilor from Kitchlu Nagar, said: “The officials have arrived and the MC should replace the old damaged sewerage line so that in future no more road cave-ins occur at the spot.”

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