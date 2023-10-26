After AAI, IAF approves pending work at upcoming int’l airport

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, October 25

After the Airports Authority of India (AAI), the Indian Air Force (IAF) has also granted in-principle approval to undertake balance work at the upcoming international airport at Halwara, close to Ludhiana.

Since the new integrated civil enclave and cargo terminal are coming up at the Air Force Station in Halwara, which is one of the oldest frontline airbases of the IAF, close to Ludhiana, the formal nod of the IAF was mandatory to undertake the work inside the Air Force-governed areas.

With this, all pending approvals for the mega civil aviation project had been granted and the work to undertake the balance tasks has taken off on the ground.

In the absence of the approvals, several components of the Rs 47-crore project were lying suspended for a long time and had got much delayed.

It was conveyed by Union Civil Aviation Secretary Vumlunmang Vualnam to Rajya Sabha MP from Ludhiana Sanjeev Arora, who met him in New Delhi recently.

The Rajya Sabha MP told The Tribune here yesterday that he had been pursuing the matter of pending approvals with the Defence and Civil Aviation ministries since long and had been impressing upon top functionaries to grant the same for paving the way to undertake the balance works at the earliest.

“Recently, I had called on the Civil Aviation Secretary and briefed him about the issues in details, following which he had showed prompt response and had accorded formal approvals of the project, which were lying pending with his ministry for a long time while those falling under the purview of the IAF were taken up with the Defence Ministry,” Arora said.

He said the IAF had also given its nod to widen the internal taxiways in the upcoming civil enclave. “Of the two options given by the AAI, the IAF has approved one for undertaking the balance work,” Arora said while stating that the work on the same had been kick-started on the ground.

Earlier, the Civil Aviation Ministry had granted approval to start the work as per the provided crust or designs of peripheral road, apron and taxiway. “The state government had requested many times for early grant of these permissions, which were required to undertake work on these components,” the Rajya Sabha MP said, adding that the case of granting approvals was lying pending at the level of the Member, Planning.

For widening of internal taxiways (A and D), the AAI had recommended two options to the IAF for seeking consent before granting formal approval for the same.

“The state government had been urging the AAI to get any one option finalised at the earliest to initiate the work on the same,” Arora said. He said the IAF had granted the requisite approval to the proposal.

Meanwhile, the ongoing work on the project had been further expedited after missing another deadline.

After missing the seventh deadline of completion, which was fixed as September 30, allied works of the Rs 47-crore civil aviation project are now targeted to be completed by November 30, officials have said.

Even as the big ticket project has missed several deadlines, the construction of the interim terminal building has touched 90 per cent completion while the sub-station and toilet block were 95 per cent complete till date.

The Union Civil Aviation Ministry had recently assured to launch flights from here once the airport gets operational.

The Rajya Sabha MP, who reviewed the progress of the project here recently, said the ongoing construction work had already reached the advanced stage of completion with the overall progress of the mega project touching 94 per cent mark.

Arora said the recent incessant rains had delayed the work after the construction site was waterlogged. “Now, the construction firm has sought two more months to meet the construction deadline beyond the earlier fixed target of September 30,” he said.

He said the state government had so far released a sum of Rs 30 crore to complete the ongoing balance work of the upcoming airport and the the demand of balance funds had already been forwarded to the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) and the Civil Aviation Department, which had been mandated to jointly bear the financial burden.

Divulging the component-wise status, the Rajya Sabha MP said the construction of the interim terminal building had touched 91 per cent mark, sub-station and toilet block had been completed 96 per cent. All these three components of the new airport were now scheduled to be completed by November 30.

He said the balance work, which was allotted on April 13 with a time limit of completion in five months, was scheduled to be completed by September 12 but due to recent rains and delay in mandatory approvals, the job would now be finished by January 31 next.

The components of balance works, including apron and taxiway, had been completed 35 per cent each, while internal roads, lighting and public health works have touched the 55 per cent mark.

Besides, the work on the approach road to the airport campus and bridge at the entry of the approach road has also been started. While the approach road has been completed 20 per cent, the bridge construction has touched the five per cent mark.

Following the mandatory approval, the allied works inside the premises of the IAF base, for which planning and preparation of design has already been done, would also take off shortly.

Two verticals

The construction work of the project was divided into two verticals — construction of internal roads, estate public health services and campus lighting in the interim airport terminal and construction of interim airport terminal building.

While the first vertical was allotted on November 8, 2021, the second was awarded on December 9, 2021.

Both works were stopped by agencies in April and May 2022 due to non-payment of funds by GLADA.

The work had resumed on November 17 last after the state government had made available Rs 50 crore corpus for the project.

Work on war-footing

“The remaining work to build the new international airport has been taken up on a war-footing and all efforts are being taken to complete the ambitious project at the earliest,” the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He said the Union Civil Aviation Ministry had already begun the process to launch the flight operations by the time a new airport comes up.

Of the total allocation of Rs 50 crore by the state government, a sum of Rs 30 crore had already been transferred while the total requirement estimated so far was of Rs 45 crore.

For the purpose, the Finance Department (FD) has released a sum of Rs 30 crore while the Housing and Urban Development Department (HUDD) through the Greater Ludhiana Area Development Authority (GLADA) has undertaken to bear the expenditure of Rs 20 crore.

Name proposed

The Punjab Vidhan Sabha had recently unanimously adopted a resolution to request the Centre to name the airport after Shaheed Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Moving the resolution during the Budget Session, the Chief Minister had said it would be a humble tribute to the martyr who laid down his life for the motherland. He had said the martyr had been an inspiration for young generations.

Tasks cleared

Airport’s peripheral road crust finalised

Apron and taxiway designs approved

Specified designs for the IAF-governed areas submitted

IAF nod to widen internal taxiways

Project report

161.28 acres Total area

Terminal area: 2,000 sq m

Awarded cost: Rs 3,876.65 lakh

Wall, approach road cost: Rs 309.33 crore

Missed deadlines: January and June 2022, June, July, August 15, August 30 and September 30, 2023

Fresh deadline: November 30

Efforts on to make it operational soon We are in the process of making the airport operational shortly following which more domestic and new international flights will be launched from here. All stops have been pulled to finish the ongoing work at the earliest. — Bhagwant Mann, Chief Minister

#Indian Air Force