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Home / Ludhiana / After Amritsar, now Ludhiana: Railways brings ‘relax chair’ comfort for passengers

After Amritsar, now Ludhiana: Railways brings ‘relax chair’ comfort for passengers

The facility, available for a nominal charge, aims to provide rest for passengers, especially senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and those on long-distance travel

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Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 06:46 PM Mar 27, 2026 IST
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This will be the second station in the division to offer this service, after Amritsar. Photo: iStock
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The Ferozepur division of the Northern Railway is introducing ‘Relax Chair’ facilities at the Ludhiana railway station to make rail journeys more comfortable. This will be the second station in the division to offer this service, after Amritsar.

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The facility, available for a nominal charge, aims to provide rest for passengers, especially senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and those on long-distance travel. It will enhance passenger experience and boost the Railways’ non-fare revenue.

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Senior Divisional Commercial Manager Paramdeep Singh Saini said the Railways is committed to improving passenger amenities and will introduce more innovative facilities. The initiative is part of efforts to modernise services and make waiting periods more relaxing. “The Ferozepur division will continue to introduce innovative and passenger-centric facilities in the future as well, so that travellers get more comfortable journey experience,” he added.

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Recent initiatives of Railways at Ludhiana railway station 

QR code for vendors: In a firm move to curb unauthorised vending and to ensure the delivery of safe, hygienic, and high-quality catering to passengers, the Railways has taken a significant step on March 25. The Ferozepur division has made QR code-equipped ID cards mandatory for all its authorised catering vendors.

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Food van: The ‘food van’ service was inaugurated at the Ludhiana railway station on February 26. The facility has been started in the circulating area of the station near the unreserved ticket office under the non-fare revenue (NFR) scheme.

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