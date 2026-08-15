After Barnala leg, Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan torch reaches dist

The district’s sporting spirit received a fresh fillip on Friday as the torch relay of Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan reached Ludhiana.

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National and international players carried the torch through the city during a march that culminated at Guru Nanak Stadium. The event is being organised by the Sports Department, Punjab.

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The torch relay was flagged off from Sangrur on August 12. After passing through Mansa and Barnala, it reached Ludhiana district and was received at Dadhahur village, situated on the Barnala-Ludhiana border, by coaches of the District Sports Office and the staff of Government Senior Secondary School, Dadhahur.

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The torch subsequently reached Fountain Chowk around 11.30 am, from where players carried it to the stadium. The relay created an atmosphere of enthusiasm among sports enthusiasts and highlighted the state government’s endeavours to take the message of sports to the grassroots.

Shikha Bhagat, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC General), received the torch at the stadium. Addressing the gathering, she exhorted players and youngsters to take up sports and stressed the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. She called upon them to stay away from social evils, particularly drug abuse.

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Mandeep Kaushal, District Sports Officer, briefed the players about Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan and urged them to participate in the games in maximum numbers.

The event brought together several prominent figures from the state’s sports fraternity. The presence of accomplished sportspersons and coaches added significance to the relay, sending out a strong message that sporting excellence and a healthy lifestyle can provide youngsters with a positive alternative to drugs and other social evils.

The torch will now be handed over to coaches of the District Sports Office, Malerkotla, at Poheer village on August 15.