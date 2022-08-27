After CM's assurance, farmers lift dharna

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, August 26

After the state government, led by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, accepted demands of dairy farmers, they lifted their dharna outside the Verka milk plant on Ferozepur Road here this evening. It was the third day of the protest.

Key demands: Rs 55/kg fat in milk, relief for LSD-hit Farmers had alleged that the state government had earlier promised to provide Rs 55 per kg fat in milk for dairy farmers but it was not fulfilled. They said Rs 20 per kg fat is being given by Milkfed but the government refused to pay the remaining Rs 35 per kg fat. They were also demanding compensation for farmers whose cows died of lumpy skin disease.

Today, a delegation of dairy farmers, including members of the Progressive Dairy Farmers Association (PDFA) and the Bharti Kisan Union (Kadian), went to Chandigarh to attend a meeting with the Chief Minister. Later, Mann on his Twitter account shared information that today, an important meeting was held with dairy farmers. The farmers have been assured that their dues would be released to them by September 15. All legitimate demands of the dairy farmers have been approved by the government.

Notably, the farmers along with various unions had sat on an indefinite dharna outside the Verka milk plant here on Wednesday. The protesting farmers had then alleged that the state government had earlier promised to provide Rs 55 per kg fat in milk for dairy farmers but it was not fulfilled. They said Rs 20 per kg fat is being given by Milkfed but the state government refused to pay the remaining Rs 35 per kg fat.

They were also demanding compensation for farmers whose cows died of lumpy skin disease. They had also raised a demand that the government must curb milk adulteration in the state.