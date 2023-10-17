After collision, concrete mixer truck falls into canal in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 16

After a collision involving two heavy vehicles, a concrete mixer truck fell into a canal along Gill Road here on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. The drivers of both trucks and a helper sustained injuries in the accident, as per information. The passers-by came to the aid of the concrete mixer truck driver and his assistant, helping them to get out of water.

The passers-by alerted the police. The injured persons were swiftly rushed to a nearby hospital. It was reported that both vehicles sustained damages and the accident also caused damage to a railing wall of the canal bridge. The concrete mixer truck remained submerged in the canal after the mishap. Traffic was also disrupted due to the mishap.

The police had yet to take statements from the vehicle drivers who were getting treatment at the hospital. Information indicated that the vehicles were going to different directions when they collided with each other, suggesting that the drivers might had been driving at a high speed.