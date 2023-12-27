After concerns raised by CAG, civic body starts probe

Harshraj Singh
Ludhiana, December 26
Following an examination of records of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, by auditing staff from CAG, a revelation has emerged concerning the alleged presence of 46 ‘ghost employees’ within the MC. Payments worth lakhs of rupees have reportedly been disbursed to these persons, though their required document records have not been located so far. Of these, 45 persons have been listed as employees of the health branch of the MC.
Role of few officials being checked: sources
After the matter came to the notice of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, he ordered a probe. The role of a few clerks and officials in the civic body was reportedly being scrutinised in connection with the matter which could be a scam, sources said.
After the matter came to his notice, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi ordered a probe. The role of a few clerks and officials in the civic body was reportedly being scrutinised in connection with the matter which could be a scam, sources said.
As per information, the CAG team recently came to conduct an audit of the Municipal Corporation’s records spanning from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The Principal Accountant General (Audit), Punjab, then submitted a list with the names of 46 employees to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, seeking the supply of information and records pertaining to arrear payments made to them. The requested documents include service books, step-up orders, recast of pay orders, ECR registers and bank statements related to these employees for the audit.
But required records for 46 persons (shown as MC employees in a list) were not found so far as per the information. An official from the Municipal Corporation said: “CAG staff had requested records for 46 persons, and so far, we have been unable to locate these records. We are actively investigating to determine the recipients of the payments. Preliminary findings also suggest the possibility of the ghost employees. On completion of the inquiry, appropriate legal action will be taken.”
MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi confirmed that an inquiry has been marked into the matter. Emphasising the financial nature of the issue, he said the investigation was ongoing and, if any violations were uncovered, legal action, including the filing of an FIR, will be taken against responsible persons.
It is noteworthy that this is not the first instance of alleged ghost employees in the Municipal Corporation. In 2018, a complaint was made to the Vigilance Bureau about the alleged ghost employees, prompting a probe into the working details of sewer men and safai karamcharis. But the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee had then opposed the Vigilance Bureau’s inquiry.
A similar matter resurfaced in a General House meeting of the MC held in 2022 when some councillors alleged the existence of fake names in the lists of contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis slated for regularisation. Subsequently, a committee was formed by the MC’s House to verify these lists.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Dense fog in region affects rail, road, air traffic
Low visibility in many parts of Delhi amid dense fog; trains...
1990 batch IAS officer Vijoy Kumar Singh repatriated to Punjab; set to take over as principal secretary to CM Bhagwant Mann
The posting orders of Singh as PS to CM are expected to be i...
2 youths caught on CCTV walking on road close to Israel Embassy shortly before explosion; security tightened in Delhi
The police have increased security in the national capital a...
In the backdrop of WFI row, Rahul Gandhi meets Bajrang Punia, other wrestlers at 'akhara' in Haryana's Jhajjar
The Congress leader sees the daily routine of wrestlers at t...
Actor Lee Sun-kyun of Oscar-winning film 'Parasite' found dead in car in Seoul
Police were searching for Lee after his family reported he l...