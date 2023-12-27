After concerns raised by CAG, civic body starts probe

Tribune News Service

Harshraj Singh

Ludhiana, December 26

Following an examination of records of the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, by auditing staff from CAG, a revelation has emerged concerning the alleged presence of 46 ‘ghost employees’ within the MC. Payments worth lakhs of rupees have reportedly been disbursed to these persons, though their required document records have not been located so far. Of these, 45 persons have been listed as employees of the health branch of the MC.

Role of few officials being checked: sources After the matter came to the notice of MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi, he ordered a probe. The role of a few clerks and officials in the civic body was reportedly being scrutinised in connection with the matter which could be a scam, sources said.

After the matter came to his notice, MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi ordered a probe. The role of a few clerks and officials in the civic body was reportedly being scrutinised in connection with the matter which could be a scam, sources said.

As per information, the CAG team recently came to conduct an audit of the Municipal Corporation’s records spanning from April 1, 2022, to March 31, 2023. The Principal Accountant General (Audit), Punjab, then submitted a list with the names of 46 employees to the Municipal Corporation Commissioner, seeking the supply of information and records pertaining to arrear payments made to them. The requested documents include service books, step-up orders, recast of pay orders, ECR registers and bank statements related to these employees for the audit.

But required records for 46 persons (shown as MC employees in a list) were not found so far as per the information. An official from the Municipal Corporation said: “CAG staff had requested records for 46 persons, and so far, we have been unable to locate these records. We are actively investigating to determine the recipients of the payments. Preliminary findings also suggest the possibility of the ghost employees. On completion of the inquiry, appropriate legal action will be taken.”

MC Commissioner Sandeep Rishi confirmed that an inquiry has been marked into the matter. Emphasising the financial nature of the issue, he said the investigation was ongoing and, if any violations were uncovered, legal action, including the filing of an FIR, will be taken against responsible persons.

It is noteworthy that this is not the first instance of alleged ghost employees in the Municipal Corporation. In 2018, a complaint was made to the Vigilance Bureau about the alleged ghost employees, prompting a probe into the working details of sewer men and safai karamcharis. But the Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee had then opposed the Vigilance Bureau’s inquiry.

A similar matter resurfaced in a General House meeting of the MC held in 2022 when some councillors alleged the existence of fake names in the lists of contractual sewer men and safai karamcharis slated for regularisation. Subsequently, a committee was formed by the MC’s House to verify these lists.